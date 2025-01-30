Games on Friday

(PhilSports Arena)

5 p.m. – Meralco vs Magnolia

7:30 p.m. – TNT vs Rain or Shine

NEEDING to win its assignment on the final day of the eliminations just to earn the right to play in a KO for the eighth and last berth to the playoffs, this is unfamiliar territory for perennial contender Magnolia.

But the Hotshots (5-6) are in no mood to brood.

Instead, the runners-up in last season’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup are glad to still have the opportunity to catch NLEX (6-6) at No. 8 on Friday when they face quarters-assured Meralco (7-4) at the PhilSports Arena.

The moment of truth happens at 5 p.m. before the tussle between TNT (8-3) and Rain or Shine (ROS) (6-5).

Carry out this mission successfully and the Hotshots will dispute the No. 8 seat against either NLEX or ROS, depending on how the Elasto Painters fare against the Tropang Giga in their 7:30 p.m. tiff.

If the E-Painters take care of business against TNT, they claim the No. 6 seed at 7-5 while leaving NLEX and Magnolia in a you-or-me for eighth and the right to face No. 1 and twice-to-beat NorthPort (9-3) in the quarters.

But if ROS falls to the Tropang Giga, it’s the Road Warriors who advance as seventh seed due to superior quotient in a three-way tie at 6-6, pulling down Magnolia and the E-Painters to a sudden death for the last quarters spot.

However, either of these scenarios won’t materialize if the Hotshots yield to the Bolts, which at 5-7 sends them into the exits alongside deposed champion San Miguel (5-7), Blackwater (3-9), Phoenix (3-9) and Terrafirma (1-11).

Though the Bolts are through to the quarters as the fifth seed regardless of what happens versus Magnolia, the reigning Philippine Cup titlists want to go the next round against No. 4 Ginebra (8-4) with a winning feeling.

“We’re using this game to be playoff-ready,” said Meralco coach Luigi Trillo. “It would be good if we can get a win entering the playoffs but it’s going to be hard. Magnolia plays very physical. They’re coming off a good, hard-earned win over Eastern (107-78 last Sunday) when they left no stone unturned.”

The Bolts are out for a bounceback after sustaining an 87-91 loss to the Gin Kings last Wednesday with Akil Mitchell sidelined by back spasms. — Olmin Leyba