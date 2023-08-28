IT WOULD have been a nice gift from the Gilas Pilipinas “avengers” to the national team legends watching at ringside.

But payback against Angola, Gilas’ conqueror in the previous FIBA World Cup in China four years ago, didn’t materialize.

“Sayang kasi parang gusto naming makabawi for them,” Gilas guard Kiefer Ravena said after the Angolans handed the home team a 70-80 loss, its second for the tournament.

Gilas old guard Gabe Norwood, Jayson Castro, Asi Taulava, Marc Pingris, James Yap and Larry Fonacier were among the 12,784 souls at the Big Dome to fire up the Nationals in the must-win match.

Mr. Norwood was the captain of the 2019 World Cuppers in Foshan, where he and current players Mr. Ravena, June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez and RR Pogoy conceded an 81-84 overtime heartbreaker to the Angolans in group play.

“That was part of the motivation, bouncing back for those players who gave it their best during the 2019 World Cup,” Mr. Ravena said.

A way tougher opponent is up next in Italy.

“We can’t be emotional at this time when we have one more game left. Sayang lang pero kailangan bumawi ulit. Now we recover, forget about this and prepare for Italy.” — Olmin Leyba