CALL HIM the “Archer stopper.”

Jacob Bayla once again rose to the occasion to save University of the Philippines’ (UP) title retention bid, doing more than just what that statsheet reflected in the do-or-die Game 2 of the UAAP Season 88 men’s basketball finals.

Mr. Bayla served as the biggest thorn on De La Salle University (DLSU) ace Jacob Cortez, limiting him to six-of-15 shooting including a lockdown defense in the last possession as UP escaped with a 66-63 win to force a winner-take-all Game 3 before over 22,000 fans over the weekend at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It was also Mr. Bayla who put the clamps down on two-time UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao last season for the Season 87 crown, UP’s second in the last four seasons before barging into its fifth finals in a row.

His defense prompted pundits and fans to brand him as the “Archer stopper,” outweighing his six points, five rebounds and a steal after seeing limited play against La Salle in their first three encounters — where they lost each game.

“I kind of struggled against La Salle in the last three games. I never really got to my spots and get my defense down so I just needed to prove myself that I could do it and nothing’s gonna stop me from guarding their best player,” said Mr. Bayla, a former Gilas Pilipinas youth standout, as he braces for one last stand against Mr. Cortez and company on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Known as a scorer in the US and later on for Gilas, Mr. Bayla has ascended as one of the country’s best collegiate lockdown defenders, especially in the big stage after playing only 13 minutes for zero point, three rebounds and a steal in Game 1.

Hounding Mr. Cortez all-game long en route to a one-of-six clip from downtown, Mr. Bayla saved his best for last by forcing La Salle’s top gun in the last possession to give up the ball to Vhoris Marasigan, whose game-winning triple just rattled out.

Mr. Cortez drained the dagger triple over Reyland Torres in the last 30 seconds in La Salle’s 74-70 win in Game 1.

And it was not a new thing for Mr. Bayla, needing to guard the ace players of Fighting Maroons like Harold Alarcon, who fired 34 points in Game 1, among the few every day in training.

“I just take it as a homework in defense. I always guard Harold (Alarcon) and Reyland (Torres) every day in practice so you know they help me get better,” he added.

“I didn’t play much defense in high school but knowing I can do that now is good blessing. Jacob (Cortez) still gonna hit shots but I just don’t get too down when he hit shots coz he’s gonna make them so I will just be staying composed and ready whenever my name is called. I didn’t start (Sunday) but I need to bring that fire and fuel for the team.”

But when it’s all said and done, Mr. Bayla’s defense will not be of his and for him alone, dedicating the overall effort of the team in a bid to give team captain Gerry Abadiano and the rest of the seniors a fitting swan song.

“I just want to do it (win the championship) for my kuyas (older brothers). They’re always with me every day through blood, sweat and tears this whole season. I know it means so much to them and their families. I just want to give them a good sendoff,” he beamed. — John Bryan Ulanday