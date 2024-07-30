JUSTIN BROWNLEE marks his anticipated return while a bevy of new Gin Kings are set for baptism of fire as Barangay Ginebra tests its mettle in the Macau International Basketball Challenge.

Game time is at 8:30 p.m. with the Gin Kings taking on the P. League+ champion New Taipei Kings of Taiwan for a one-game exhibition duel at the Tap Seac Multi-Sports Pavilion.

Mr. Brownlee, the naturalized player of Gilas Pilipinas, returns to his old role as Ginebra’s resident import as part of their preparations for the PBA Season 49 starting with the Commissioner’s Cup on Aug. 18 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The evergreen import did not play last season due to his FIBA suspension but is expected to strut the same stuff as a six-time PBA champion and three-time Best Import awardee.

And this time around, he will have a different squad with the addition of No. 3 rookie pick RJ Abarrientos, rising star big man Isaac Go, last season’s Rookie of the Year Stephen Holt and slotman Ben Adamos.

In a blockbuster offseason move, Ginebra scooped up Mr. Go and Mr. Holt from Terrafirma in exchange for ace center Christian Standhardinger and veteran guard Stanley Pringle. Part of the deal that pushed through before the draft was the pick swap between the two teams with Ginebra having a crack at the third pick from the original 10th selection, which went to Terrafirma.

That paved the way for Ginebra tabbing Mr. Abarrientos in the loaded rookie draft class. Mr. Abarrientos already signed a three-year contract the other day to be official on the Ginebra board.

Completing Ginebra’s move to compensate for Christian Standhardinger’s absence was the acquisition of Mr. Adamos from Northport in place of Sydney Onwubere.

In Macau, New Taipei will stand in the way of Ginebra with an equally potent squad led by former NBA player Jeremy Lin and naturalized player Quincy Davis. — John Bryan Ulanday