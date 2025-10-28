Cooper Flagg arrived in Dallas bearing the weight of expectations borne of tragedy in the eyes of fans: top pick, new era, fresh start in the wake of the departure of erstwhile cornerstone Luka Dončić. The other day, the Mavericks’ first glimpse of the new dispensation took shape. In a 139-129 win over the Raptors, the first overall selection of the 2025 draft scored 22 points, had four rebounds and four assists, and helped spark a third-quarter surge that broke the game open.

To be sure, the Mavericks’ first victory of the young season was less about a rookie making a splash than of their new reality in a post-Dončić era. They entered the contest reeling from an 0-2 start and searching for identity. Flagg’s dunk over Sandro Mamukelashvili — off a look-ahead feed from D’Angelo Russell in transition — gave otherwise-frustrated followers of the blue and white hope for the future.

The Mavericks ripped off a 26-9 run in the pivotal quarter on the strength of Flagg’s contributions; his seven markers and three dimes during the burst were reflective of their effort to push the pace. Hitherto ranked last in offensive efficiency, they attacked with speed and had the Raptors reeling from their output: 25 fast break points, 70 in the paint, 29-of-39 from the free throw line.

All the same, head coach Jason Kidd is right to preach caution. Flagg at 18 years and 309 days became the fifth-youngest player in NBA history — after Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Tracy McGrady and Jermaine O’Neal — to score at least 20 in an outing. His credentials are impressive, true, but the road to stardom remains long. Talent opens doors; consistency builds legacies.

In any case, the Mavericks cannot but deem Flagg’s performance a step in the right direction. With public sentiment on the divorce from Dončić continuing to lean to the negative, they need evidence that their rebuild likewise brings renewal. And, if nothing else, the other day provided validation of the roster’s potential to be greater than the sum of its parts: Anthony Davis chipped in 25 and 10, Russell added 24 and six, and seven players all told hit double figures.

Even in the glow, however, questions linger. Can Flagg sustain this kind of production? Will the Mavericks maintain their newfound offensive verve when the schedule tightens? Does Davis have the motivation to provide much-needed leadership? Having just begun, this chapter demands patience. The win is already fading from memory, but the habits must stick.

