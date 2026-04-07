PHILIPPINE gymnastics’ dream of sending brothers Carlos and Karl Eldrew Yulo together to the 2028 Los Angeles (LA) Olympics is no longer implausible.

It was reinforced by the younger Mr. Yulo’s solid performance in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Cairo, Egypt where he pocketed a pair of bronze medals.

It included one in last Monday’s horizontal bar finals where the 18-year-old native from Leveriza in Manila scored 13.733.

Chinese Li Hongyan topped the apparatus with a 14.000 while Cypriot Marios Georgiou took the silver with a 13.900.

It came a day after bagging a bronze in floor exercise and less than a month after striking gold also in floor exercise in the Antalya, Turkey leg.

He will see action in the next leg in Osijek, Croatia this weekend for more shots at glory.

While it may be too early to tell if he could catch up on his more illustrious elder sibling — a world and Olympic champion — there were signs that Eldrew is going on the right path.

And that road could end up leading to LA. — Joey Villar