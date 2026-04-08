MACROASIA CORP. posted a 28.57% increase in attributable net income to P1.44 billion last year, driven by a continued recovery in aviation activity and steady gains across its business units.

“Fiscal year 2025 reflects MacroAsia’s ability to deliver solid earnings growth while continuing to invest in capacity, service quality, and long-term strategic initiatives,” MacroAsia President and Chief Operating Officer Eduardo Luis T. Luy told the stock exchange on Tuesday.

The listed aviation-support provider reported total revenues of P9.96 billion in 2025, up 5.51% from P9.44 billion a year earlier.

In-flight and other catering services accounted for the largest share of revenues at 49.2%, or P4.9 billion.

The company said growth in this segment was driven by an increase in meal count to 26.92 million, reflecting higher total meal volume during the year.

Ground handling and aviation services generated P4.28 billion in revenues, while water distribution services contributed P727 million and other administrative fees added P55.8 million.

The company said sustained revenues from ground handling and aviation services were driven by higher flight volumes, with total flights handled rising to 196,262 in 2025 from 189,318 in 2024.

Revenue contributions also came from First Aviation Academy, although its income declined by 8% to P77.8 million last year due to reduced flying hours.

Costs and expenses rose by 11.53% to P7.93 billion from P7.11 billion a year earlier, mainly due to higher ground handling and aviation-related expenses, according to its annual report.

MacroAsia said its higher operating expenses remained in line with business volume growth and were also driven by lease rate adjustments and updated fees and charges for facilities, services, and properties within project land under the management and control of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The company said net income surged 161% to P446 million in the fourth quarter, while operating income rose 135% to P454.5 million, although it did not disclose comparative figures. It has yet to release its full quarterly financial report.

“This sharp recovery in the final quarter offset softer performance in the second quarter and reinforces the Group’s positive trajectory entering 2026,” MacroAsia said.

Capital expenditures reached P1.42 billion in 2025, mainly allocated for facility expansion and fleet and equipment upgrades, the company said.

MacroAsia said it remains optimistic about the continued recovery of aviation demand, supported by growth in passenger traffic and expansion opportunities in the sector.

It added that it is monitoring geopolitical risks, particularly the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which could affect the aviation sector through airspace restrictions, route diversions, jet fuel prices, and flight frequency adjustments.

“While we remain mindful of geopolitical uncertainties, including developments in the Middle East, our limited direct exposure, strong balance sheet, and disciplined execution position us well to navigate these risks and capture growth opportunities,” Mr. Luy said.

At the stock exchange on Tuesday, shares in the company rose 11 centavos, or 2.63%, to close at P4.29 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose