PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (PAL) has extended the suspension of its Manila-Doha and Manila-Dubai flights until May 31 due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, citing risks to overall airspace safety and critical infrastructure.

“Due to the developing situation in the region, including potential risks to critical infrastructure and overall airspace safety, flights to Doha and Dubai are canceled,” PAL said in an advisory on Tuesday.

The flag carrier had earlier suspended the two routes from March 20 until April 30, based on a previous advisory.

PAL is also canceling its Riyadh services until Thursday, noting that unpredictable conditions such as restricted airspace, sudden closures, and limited routing options prompted the airline to adopt a more cautious approach to its operations.

All affected passengers will be notified and may avail of free rebooking, travel credit conversion, or refunds, the airline said.

The carrier added that cargo operations on affected routes have also been disrupted, and it is coordinating with logistics partners to arrange alternative routing options.

The suspension and flight frequency reductions reflect the broader impact of the Middle East conflict on fuel costs, PAL said.

Last month, the airline also announced the suspension of several domestic routes, including Clark-Siargao starting May 4, Cebu-Ozamiz starting May 5, and Cebu-Calbayog starting May 6, until further notice.

PAL earlier said it had secured sufficient jet fuel supply to sustain scheduled operations after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. warned of possible aircraft groundings due to tight supply and rising fuel prices.

Data from the International Air Transport Association showed that jet fuel prices rose to $209 per barrel as of April 3, up 7.1% week on week and 132.1% year on year. — Ashley Erika O. Jose