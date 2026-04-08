DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD. (DMPL) said it will reshuffle leadership at its Philippine unit effective April 29, with Luis F. Alejandro stepping down as group chief operating officer and president of Del Monte Philippines, Inc. (DMPI).

In a disclosure on Tuesday, the company said Mr. Alejandro will instead serve as senior adviser to the chief executive officer during the transition period.

“The Board views this transition as part of the company’s continuing focus on leadership continuity, operating discipline, and long-term value creation,” DMPL said.

Mr. Alejandro has been with the DMPL Group for 20 years in senior leadership roles. During that time, he led efforts to expand the Del Monte brand in the local market and S&W overseas, while helping manage DMPI’s operations and business performance.

As senior adviser to the chief executive officer, he will support leadership continuity and oversee the transfer of knowledge, particularly on legacy processes, technical matters, and critical operational functions.

The company said the transition forms part of the group’s succession plan.

Angie Go-Flaminiano will take over as president and chief operating officer of DMPI effective the same day. She will report to Chief Executive Officer Joselito D. Campos, Jr. and will join the unit’s board.

She previously served as marketing head at DMPI and held senior roles at NutriAsia, Inc. and Procter & Gamble. She most recently served as president and chief operating officer of NutriAsia.

“Under her leadership, NutriAsia was recognized as a certified Great Place to Work, reflecting a leadership environment where strong performance expectations are balanced with people development and employee engagement,” the company said.

“A certified public accountant by training, Angie combines financial grounding with deep marketing and brand building experience across multiple consumer categories,” it added.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares in DMPL rose 1.54% to close at P5.93 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno