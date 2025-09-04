THERE’S much excitement not only on the part of the aspirants but also new coaches like Terrafirma’s Ronald Tubid at the start of the PBA Draft Combine.

“New role, scouting for the best available talents,” said Mr. Tubid who’s attending the two-day pre-draft activity at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig fresh from his promotion to the Dyip’s head coaching position.

Mr. Tubid and the Dyip own the No. 1 pick in the Rookie Draft set for Sunday at the MOA Music Hall, giving them first crack at the 128-strong talent pool. We have a list (of candidates) but not 100% (decided).”

From marquee names like Juan Gomez de Liaño and Fil-Italian Dalph Panopio to the unheralded ones, the hopefuls went about their tasks with a lot of enthusiasm.

“Looking forward to playing in the PBA,” said Mr. Gomez de Liaño, who previously played in Japan, Lithuania and Korea.

“I feel like it’s the perfect time. I played overseas, I gained a lot of experience there not just as a player but as a person, nagpa-mature muna ako ng sarili and now I have the perfect chance to be here (PBA).”

Mr. Panopio, who was the ace playmaker in the Kai Sotto-led Batang Gilas in the 2019 FIBA U12 World Cup, considers his PBA bid as a “homecoming.”

“It was easy to be honest, I wanted to be a professional basketball player and being a Filipino helps me be a professional here in the PBA. Being born in Italy I also had a chance to play in the States and overseas but I feel really lucky in the PBA, play in my country,” he said.

A total of 125 players took part in the Combine with Jason Brickman, who had a prior commitment overseas, among the absentees. Six-foot-10 Geo Chiu was in attendance but didn’t play due to sickness.

The first day of the Combine had the applicants undergoing measurements and biometrics and attending an orientation on the Uniform Players’ Contract before hitting the court for the mini tournament that carries over to Friday. — Olmin Leyba