Games Today

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig)

5 p.m. — Blackwater vs NorthPort

7:30 p.m. — Phoenix vs NLEX

TERRAFIRMA may have gotten over the hump in the PBA On Tour but at a big cost: The Dyip lost wingman Kevin Ferrer to a major injury.

Mr. Ferrer tore his Achilles late in the second quarter of Terrafirma’s 104-92 win over the undermanned TNT Tropang Giga the other day, dampening their successful climb out of a 0-2 hole in the pre-season meet.

He had to be wheeled out of the Ynares Sports Arena court to worried looks from concerned teammates and opponents alike and fans after the horrific non-contact injury.

Mr. Ferrer is scheduled for surgery today, his participation in Season 48 that begins in October now in jeopardy due to the long recovery period such injury entails.

The former Santo Tomas standout finished with seven points, three rebounds and one assist before his abrupt exit.

It was only the second appearance of Mr. Ferrer in the exhibition series after missing the Dyip’s preceding 94-100 loss to Blackwater last May 31. He previously saw action in Terrafirma’s opening 82-119 setback to Converge last May 26.

Meanwhile, Blackwater (2-1) and NorthPort (1-2) aim to make it two in a row as they clash in today’s curtain raiser in the same Pasig venue.

The NorthPort Batang Pier look to build on their 99-90 breakthrough over TNT Tropang Giga coming off a 0-2 start while the Bossing seek to sustain the momentum from their six-point win over the Dyip in the 5 p.m. encounter.

Reeling from its 104-113 defeat to Rain or Shine, erstwhile unbeaten Phoenix (2-1) eyes a quick bounceback at 7:30 p.m. against an NLEX side (0-3) yet to hit its stride in the pre-season series. — Olmin Leyba