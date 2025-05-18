Games on Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

8 a.m. -— San Beda vs JRU (M)

11 a.m. — San Beda vs JRU (W)

2:30 p.m. — Mapua vs SSC-R (W)

5 p.m. — Mapua vs SSC-R (M)

LYCEUM of the Philippines University (LPU) came alive in the last three sets as it edged Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 15-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-13, on Sunday to rekindle its dimming Final Four hope in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the EAC Gym.

Johna Dolorita did almost everything as she fired a team-high 17 points including 14 on spikes while presiding over the defense with 15 receptions and 12 digs as the Lady Pirates injected some life into their diminishing semifinal campaign with a 7-8 record.

But for LPU to gatecrash into the semis, it would need to get its stars aligned and sweep its remaining three elimination round outings against San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Friday, Arellano University May 28 and reigning three-peat champion College of St. Benilde.

And this win was a great start.

“We just try to point out where we will score best in the last three sets,” said LPU assistant coach Ciarnelle Wanta, who handled the reins in the absence of head coach Cromwell Garcia.

Ashley Muchillas and Joan Doguna likewise came through and chipped in 13 and 12 hits, respectively, while pint-sized but big-hearted skipper Venice Puzon facilitated the team’s attack with 19 excellent sets.

The Lady Generals sputtered to a 4-11 card. — Joey Villar