Games on Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Nxled vs Farm Fresh

6:30 p.m. – Capital1 vs ZUS Coffee

ZUS COFFEE shoots for the eighth and last quarterfinals seat as it clashes with Capital1 on Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Thunderbelles shell shocked the fancied Cignal HD Spikers, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12, on Tuesday to stay in contention for a seat in the best-of-three quarters against the Petro Gazz Angels.

But ZUS would have to hurdle Capital1 first in their 6:30 p.m. duel to make it a reality.

A setback though would create a three-way tie in Pool A but Cignal would end up advancing since it owns the most FIVB tiebreak points.

“We’re happy because we got a boost before we play Capital1,” said ZUS spiker Chai Troncoso, who unleashed a team-best 21 points in that epic win by the Thunderbelles.

ZUS coach Jerry Yee said they’re eyeing not just to make the next phase but also to become a perennial contender and qualifier.

“For now, we’re still far from being perennial contenders. But we have potential and we will work on that,” he said.

Nxled and Farm Fresh, meanwhile, face off at 4 p.m. in a non-bearing contest in Pool B.

PVL Notes: PLDT has joined Creamline and Petro Gazz as the country’s representatives to the Asian Volleyball Confederation Women’s Champion’s League after the AVC granted a third slot to the host country, which will host it from April 20 to 27 at the PhilSports Arena. — Joey Villar