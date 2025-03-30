JONAH SABETE knew they would need to be tougher to get that shot at Petro Gazz’s breakthrough Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference championship.

“We have to really work harder, not just in scoring, but also in defense to have a chance at winning,” said Ms. Sabete moments after her Angels swooped down on the mighty Creamline Cool Smashers, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16, in critical semifinal duel on Saturday night at the Ynares Center Antipolo.

True enough, Petro Gazz was more than resilient and showed incredible composure in that mammoth victory over the 10-time league champion.

And because of it, the Angels are on the verge of making it to the best-of-three finals where they will have a crack at claiming the one championship that has eluded the franchise since joining the league seven years ago.

“That’s our main goal,” said Ms. Sabete, whose squad has won two Reinforced Conference crowns but none outside it.

Ms. Sabete, along with a juggernaut in Brooke Van Sickle, was the key to Petro Gazz’s emphatic win over Creamline.

The high-leaping Ms. Sabete proved she isn’t just all talk after unloading a 19-point performance including a match-high five blocks while the mercurial Ms. Van Sickle unleashed the hammer by leading all hitters with 26 points.

“I knew I needed to contribute not just by scoring, but also blocking in this game. I’m glad to have contributed in those departments,” she said.

Petro Gazz will tackle Choco Mucho next Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena and Akari on Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. — Joey Villar