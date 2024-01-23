AKARI will give assistant coach Raffy Mosuela a chance to prove his real worth as he was named interim mentor of the Akari Chargers in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference starting Feb. 20 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday through its social media account as Mr. Mosuela filled in the spot vacated by their former Brazilian bench tactician Jorge Souza de Brito.

“Charging into an exciting new chapter with a new interim head coach leading the way. Coach Raffy Mosuela has taken on the role of interim head coach for the Akari Chargers,” the team said.

Mr. Mosuela will get the opportunity to handle a team that has improved a lot following the acquisitions of two new stars in Grethcel Soltones from Petro Gazz and Ced Domingo from Creamline.

The two joined Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Faith Nisperos, Fifi Sharma and Bang Pineda in a club that could legitimately challenge for a potential podium finish. — Joey Villar