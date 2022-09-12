THE PHILIPPINES’ Rubilen Amit, Carlo Biado and Johann Chua turned back Great Britain’s Kelly Fisher, Jayson Shaw and Darren Appleton to rule the 2022 Predator World 10-ball Team Championship in Klagenfurt, Austria over the weekend.

Ms. Amit bested Ms. Fisher, 4-3, and Mr. Biado outlasted Mr. Shaw in the singles and Ms. Amit and Mr. Chua routed Ms. Fisher and Mr. Appleton, 4-1, in the mixed doubles to claim the country’s first crown after a pair of runners up finishes in 2010 and 2014.

For their feat, the troika pocketed the €40,000 top purse, or a cool purse worth P2.3 million.

On their way there, the Filipinos waylaid the Germans, 4-2, in the shootout victory and bested the Swedes, 3-1, Brits, 3-2 in the elimination round and then the Poles, 3-1, in the quarters.

They ran into Great Britain again in the finale after the latter made it through that far via the loser’s bracket.

But there was just no stopping Ms. Amit, Messrs. Biado and Chua, who just overpowered Ms. Fisher, Messrs. Shaw and Appleton.

It was redemption of sort for Ms. Amit, who had a forgettable performance in the women’s side while avenging countrywomen Chezka Centeno’s quarterfinal defeat to Ms. Fisher. — Joey Villar