The Information Security Officers Group (ISOG) held its Stakeholders & Partners Kick-Off Party on May 16, 2024, at The Cellar, Grand Hyatt in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig, to formally launch the 2024 I AM SECURE campaign, the grandest cybersecurity event series in the Philippines.

ISOG sponsors and partners enjoyed a night filled with delectable food, fine wine, engaging fun games, and exciting raffle prizes, fostering a strong sense of community and shared purpose. The event provided an excellent opportunity for networking, allowing participants to connect with like-minded professionals committed to advancing cybersecurity in the country.

“Our shared commitment to battling cyber threats motivates us to pursue these activities despite our busy schedules. As we approach our 10th anniversary, we strengthen our resolve to safeguard our digital legacy and protect the fabric of our interconnected world,” said ISOG President Archie Tolentino in his Thanksgiving remarks.

Meanwhile, ISOG’s Vice-President and Events and Membership Chairman Chito Jacinto provided detailed insights into the 2024 I AM SECURE campaign. “This year, we are celebrating ISOG’s 10th anniversary, and we’ve planned a series of meaningful activities to mark this milestone,” he said.

On July 10, ISOG will celebrate its 10th anniversary at the Peak Music Lounge on the 60th and 62nd floors of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in BGC. The organization will honor Cybersecurity Month with key events in October, including the ISOGx Cybersecurity Solution Pitch & Exhibition on Oct. 2 at SMX Aura in BGC, and the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards on Oct. 17 at the Peninsula Hotel.

On Nov. 21, ISOG will host ISOGoke, a stakeholders’ thanksgiving party, celebrating the organization’s achievements and expressing gratitude to the community. The year will conclude with CSR activities scheduled for December, highlighting ISOG’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and supporting social causes.

The 2024 I AM SECURE campaign is organized by XMS, and proudly sponsored by the following: Titanium Sponsors: Huawei, NMI, Cisco through Trends, Sophos through WSI, Sangfor through WSI, F5 through Westcon, Fortinet through Netsec & VST-ECS, Eclypsium through Netsec & MDI, TrendMicro through CTLink & VST-ECS, Theos Cyber; Platinum Sponsors: Forcepoint, Rapid7, Pentera, KnowBe4, SecurityScorecard through WSI, Palo Alto through Trends & Westcon, Yubico though WSI, Vectra through NEXTGEN, Netskope through NEXTGEN, Zscaler through Westcon; Gold Sponsors: Tenable through Westcon, Tehtris, Cyble through NEXTGEN, Gatewatcher through Wallix & Bizsecure ,Gytpol through Netsec; Silver Sponsors: Gigamon through Westcon, Blancco, Arista through NEXTGEN,XM Cyber Ltd; Exhibitor: Cloudflare through NEXTGEN; Media Partners: BusinessWorld, Back End News, Digi.Ph.

ISOG, the Philippines’ leading professional information security organization, is dedicated to enhancing cybersecurity through comprehensive awareness and education programs. The organization fosters a sense of community and fellowship among information security leaders, promoting collaboration and the exchange of best practices.

To learn more about ISOG, visit https://isog-org.ph. You may also follow ISOG’s social media accounts: LinkedIn, Facebook, and Youtube.

I AM SECURE 2024 OVERVIEW: https://youtu.be/wRxpTxxcydg?feature=shared

I AM SECURE 2024 OPENING CEREMONIES: https://youtu.be/imHWf63T2Mk?feature=shared

#ISOG #IAMSECURE #CYBERSECURITY

