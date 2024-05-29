World-class developer Ortigas Land and top-notch contractor DATEM recently marked the topping off milestone in the construction of the Offices at the Galleon project in Pasig City.

The Galleon is a prime two-tower mixed-use development of Ortigas Land located strategically along ADB Avenue in the Ortigas business district to offer residential, commercial, and office spaces.

Ortigas Land’s Vice-President and Residential Business Unit Head Jenna Belardo lauded the safe Offices at The Galleon Site in time for the milestone event.

“We aim to provide our investors and stakeholders with the assurance that the construction of Offices at The Galleon, along with the entire development, is progressing as planned,” said Ms. Belardo. “The topping-off ceremony symbolizes our commitment to deliver on our promises and our thrust to create innovative spaces that enrich lives and inspire communities.”

During the ceremony, DATEM President Lesley Villanueva underscored the milestone as a testament to DATEM’s commitment to upholding a safe working environment in the project while constructing unparalleled structures for community building.

The office tower of The Galleon, which reflects Ortigas Land’s world-class office and retail developments, reaffirms DATEM’s unwavering dedication to providing excellent and responsible construction services. With this, DATEM is open to more collaborations for the industry and nation’s growth.

