Games tomorrow

(Sta. Rosa Sports Complex)

2:30 p.m.— Cignal vs Choco Mucho

5:30 p.m.— F2 Logistics vs Petro Gazz

CED Domingo went on a block party as Creamline overcame a flat start in a 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21 victory over Akari yesterday to remain unscathed in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Ms. Domingo, whose phenomenal rise started when she delivered a performance to remember in the PVL Invitational that snared her the Finals MVP plum months back, registered five kill blocks and finished with 14 points to help lift the Cool Smashers to a pristine 4-0 start.

It pushed Creamline closer to claiming a spot in the semifinals.

“I think it became easy for me because of my teammates and we studied and prepared against Akari’s game,” said the 23-year-old Ms. Domingo.

But it took an opening-set collapse to wake the sleeping dragon in Creamline.

“I think what happened was the team became careless in the first set,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses. “But the important thing is we recovered and we made adjustments in the second, third and fourth sets.”

Fire-breathing Turk Yeliz Basa unleashed 18 points including 16 on kills while Jema Galanza, who topscored the team in a 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12 win over Cignal in Sta. Rosa last Saturday, scattered 12 hits.

Tots Carlos, who missed some early games, had her best effort this conference and chipped in seven points, most of which came in the fourth set when she relieved skipper Alyssa Valdez.

Setter Jia de Guzman said the opening-set implosion should strengthen the team as they face Mylene Paat and the undefeated Chery Tiggo Crossovers in what could be a sneak preview to this conference’s finals.

The clash of the giants is set on Nov. 5 in Sta. Rosa.

“It was a wake up call for us. It thought us to give our 200 percent, not just 100, in every game we play because we know other teams are preparing for us,” said Ms. De Guzman. “We’re looking forward against Chery Tiggo, we know they’re not giving it to us easily.”

The Chargers dropped to 1-4. — Joey Villar