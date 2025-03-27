FIL-FOREIGNERS Brooke Van Sickle and Savi Davison, along with 15 Alas Pilipinas remnants, were among the 33-player wish list the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) released on Thursday in preparation for several international tournaments including this December’s Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand.

Mses. Van Sickle and Davison, who currently play for Petro Gazz and PLDT, respectively, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), are being eyed to beef up the Jorge Souza de Brito-mentored squad that is seeking to medal in the SEA Games after a long while.

The list was mostly from the PVL with some coming from the collegiate ranks and a few in the US and Filipinos playing abroad like Jia de Guzman and Maddie Madayag, who are plying their trades in Japan.

Among the prominent Alas standouts in the list were Bella Belen, Angel Canino, Thea Gagate, Eya Laure, Faith Nisperos and Fifi Sharma.

Some college players who haven’t played for Alas but were in the shortlist were Adamson’s dynamo rookie Shaina Nitura, National University’s Alyssa Solomon and Evangeline Alinsug, De La Salle University’s Shevana Laput and Amie Provido and Far Eastern University’s Clarisse Loresco.

“These are quality young players from the professional league PVL, abroad and schools,” said PNVF President Ramon Suzara. “This is a wish list of players for the national team that I fervently want to see competing for our flag and country.”

But first, they would have to attend the tryouts that de Brito will supervise for them to be called up for national team duties.

“We are very confident to tap the best players in every position,” said Mr. De Brito. “The Philippines has a lot of great talents from the collegiate ranks up to the pro ranks and we are improving ever since I arrived. We just need to work hard to let the players grow.” — Joey Villar