Games Thursday

(Smart Araneta Colisuem)

4 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs Petro Gazz (battle for third)

6 p.m. — Creamline vs Choco Mucho (finals)

CREAMLINE aims to sustain a crumbling dynasty while Choco Mucho seeks to build a new one as they face off Thursday in a dream Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference title showdown that is expected to break attendance records at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Cool Smashers, the reigning champions and seven-time titlists, made it through the best-of-three titular series, which is set at 6 p.m., by winning two of their three semifinal games while the Flying Titans did it by sweeping all three.

Game Two is slated Sunday while a decider, if necessary, Tuesday.

The dynastic franchise will come in as the underdogs after dropping its last duel with its younger sibling in a gripping five-set defeat where the former blew a two-set lead.

But Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses stressed they are thinking nothing but win it all.

While Creamline has been used to playing in the finale, 11 in all out of the 14 conferences in the league that netted it a record seven crowns, Choco Mucho has made it to the finals only one time and hasn’t won the big one yet.

The only time the Flying Titans did in their five years in the pro league, they were denied by the same team they are playing now, who end up sweeping them in two games a conference ago.

Choco Mucho spiker Sisi Rondina said they are now concentrating on the present.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo collide in the battle for third place, also in a best-of-three affair. — Joey Villar