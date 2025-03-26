BOLSTERED by exciting new additions, the Philippines beat Maldives, 4-1, to take pole position in Group A at the start of the AFC Asian Qualifiers on Tuesday in Capas, Tarlac.

The Filipinos turned in a dominant performance at the New Clark City Stadium, storming to a 2-0 lead in the first 45 minutes then offsetting the Maldivians’ breakthrough goal with two outstanding strikes in the last 17 minutes.

The three-goal home victory put Albert Capellas’ side to the top of the table with three points ahead of fellow opening-night winner Tajikistan on goal difference. The Tajiks, quarterfinalists in the 2019 Asian Cup, scored a rather dull 1-0 disposal of lightweight Timor-Leste over in Dushanbe.

“Job done. It’s these kinds of games that we have to win if we want to qualify (for the 2027 AC),” said Mr. Capellas, whose charges will seek to make it two in a row in a marquee home duel with Tajikistan in June.

“At home in our first game, it’s always important to start with a win. There’s also a difference of goals and now we’re in the top and we can’t wait to play Tajikistan at home.”

Fil-Swiss Randy Schneider introduced himself to Asian football and Philippine fans as he figured prominently in the first three goals and won Man of the Match honors.

Mr. Schneider launched the corner kick that led to Jefferson Tabinas’ sixth-minute opener then he assisted Bjorn Kristensen for the second goal (19th) before sending it to the back of the net himself in 77th to restore a two-goal cushion after Maldives pulled one back via Ali Fasir’s 62nd-minute strike. Sandro Reyes, on a set up by another debutant, Josef Baccay, wrapped up the scoring in the second minute of stoppage time.

“I’m proud to play for the Philippines and help the team,” said Mr. Schneider. “I think with my goal and my assists, I helped them a lot and that’s the first step for the qualification for the Asian Cup 2027.” — Olmin Leyba