MIGUEL TABUENA makes a final push for a golden ticket to the LIV Golf when he competes in the $5-million PIF Saudi International beginning on Wednesday at the Riyadh Golf Club.

The season-ending tournament serves as the last chance for Mr. Tabuena and other hopefuls in the Asian Tour to land a gig at next year’s LIV Golf via the International Series (IS) Rankings pathway.

Only the Top 2-ranked players will secure a guaranteed promotion and entering this week, the Filipino ace runs third with 232.28 points behind pacesetter Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe (325.59) and second-running Yosuke Asaji of Japan (285.30).

Mr. Tabuena, the IS Philippines titlist, is up for a faceoff with Mr. Vincent, winner at Morocco, and Mr. Asaji, champion of the recent Singapore Open, in the first two rounds of the competition that offers elevated ranking points.

The three kick off their bids on No. 1 in an 11:40 a.m. tee off.

Also aiming for the golden tickets are Ollie Schniederjans of the US, who sits at No. 5 (197.87), IS Jakarta victor Wade Ormsby of Australia, who occupies sixth (195) and Kazuki Higa of Japan, who is at 10th (160.7).

It will be an obstacle-riddled road to the $1-million champion’s purse and 324 ranking points, though, with some of the biggest names in world golf, including Major champions Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Smith, vying for honors. — Olmin Leyba