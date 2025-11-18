GILAS Pilipinas has reassembled with much excitement, laser-focused on setting the right tone in its Group A opening assignments in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers against Guam.

Coach Tim Cone said the Nationals are determined to take care of business in back-to-back games in Guam (Nov. 28) and at the Blue Eagle Gym (Dec. 1).

“We’re all chomping at the bit, ready to go,” said Mr. Cone, who has expanded the pool to 18 with the addition of big man Quentin Millora-Brown (QMB) and do-it-all guard Juan Gomez de Liaño.

“We know how important these games are in terms of the big picture, in terms of going to the World Cup. Our ultimate goal here is to make the (2028) Olympics and we can’t do that unless we get to the (2027) World Cup and we can’t do that unless we beat Guam. So that’s how important this Guam series is.”

After Guam, the Nationals will face heavyweights Australia and New Zealand in home-and-away encounters in the next two windows. The aim is to finish in the Top 3 to advance to Round 2 of the Continental Qualifiers.

Gilas opened camp at the Blue Eagle Gym on Tuesday with Messrs. Millora-Brown and Gomez de Liaño on hand to get their first feel.

They were welcomed by naturalized player Justin Brownlee, PBA stalwarts June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, Cjay Perez, Chris Newsome and Japeth Aguilar and overseas-based players Dwight Ramos and Jamie Malonzo as well as alternates RJ Abarrientos and Troy Rosario. Calvin Oftana, nursing a hamstring injury, was also present on Day 1 but didn’t participate.

A 6-foot-10 stud, Mr. Millora-Brown is expected to shore up the frontline that will continue to miss Kai Sotto, who’s still recovering from an ACL injury.

“We’re looking forward to having him,” Mr. Cone said of QMB, now on board after being reclassified by the FIBA as a local.

Mr. Gomez de Liaño, for his part, should help fill in the need for a “pure point guard.”

“That was a position that we felt we could use a little bit more of a scorer and a ball controller and a pick-and-roll guy.” Mr. Cone said.

“I was just really impressed with Juan’s defense. I thought his defense was really spectacular. And that’s what we expect from the point guard position. We want a great defender because in the international game, there’s so much initiation through the point guard and the high screens and all, they initiate so much.”

The rest of the Gilas 18 — Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo, AJ Edu, backup naturalized player Ange Kouame — are expected in the next few days. Though not slated to play, Mr. Sotto is coming over to support the squad.

After the initial sessions in Metro Manila, the Nationals are set for an isolated camp at the Inspire Sports Academy from Nov. 21 to 23 before leaving for Guam on the 25th. — Olmin Leyba