Games on Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

9 a.m. – NU vs Adamson (men)

11 a.m. – Ateneo vs La Salle (men)

1 p.m. – NU vs Adamson (women)

3 p.m. – Ateneo vs La Salle (women)

DEFENDING TITLIST National University (NU) romped past the skidding University of the Philippines (UP), 25-13, 25-23, 25-22, to stay undefeated in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It was no easy sweep as the Lady Bulldogs had to repel every resistance from the Fighting Maroons in the last two sets to claim their fifth straight win in as many games atop of the eight-team field.

Reigning MVP Bella Belen scored a team-high 17 points all on 17 hits as the Lady Bulldogs moved closer to a first-round sweep entering their last assignments against Adamson University and runner-up University of Santo Tomas this week.

Alyssa Solomon, who declared for the 2025 Korean V-League Draft, and Vange Alinsug backstopped Ms. Belen with 16 and 11 points, respectively.

The Lady Bulldogs did, weathering every storm the Fighting Maroons waged on them despite big leads in the second and third sets after a dominant start as they took care of business in only 88 minutes.

NU held a 23-20 cushion in the second and a 22-16 gap in the third before needing one last stand against a UP side eager to get back into the win column from a three-game skid.

For coach Sherwin Meneses, who took over the NU program only this season while concurrently mentoring the Creamline dynasty in the PVL, it’s all about composure for the proven and tested Lady Bulldogs.

Mr. Meneses, eyeing to deliver NU’s third title in four seasons after sweeping Season 84 that ended the school’s 65-year drought.

NU’s win in the process dealt UP its fourth straight loss to fall at 2-4 after an impressive start in a new era under former De La Salle University deputy Benson Bocboc.

Kassanda Doering (11) and Kiane Olango (10) led the Fighting Maroons.

In the men’s division, four-peat champion NU (4-1) fended off UP (1-5), 25-12, 25-15, 15-25, 25-22, to own the second spot as Ateneo de Manila University (3-2) gained a share for fourth place with idle La Salle after a big 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 win over Santo Tomas (4-2). — John Bryan Ulanday