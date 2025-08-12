Home Editors' Picks Eala returns to R. Nadal Academy ahead of US Open main draw...
Eala returns to R. Nadal Academy ahead of US Open main draw debut
ALEXANDRA “ALEX” EALA is back in business to prepare for her main draw debut in the 2025 US Open on Aug. 24 to Sept. 7 in New York.
Ms. Eala returned base to the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain to hit the ground running in a hardcourt transition in New York after sustaining a minor left shoulder injury last month.
The 20-year-old Ms. Eala was seen without a kinesiology tape on her left shoulders in her second day of camp on Tuesday, a good sign of her recovery after pulling out of the Cincinnati Open due to the said injury.
Ms. Eala, now WTA No. 68 from a career-best ranking of No. 56 due to inactivity, sustained the injury during the National Bank Open in Canada last month that served as her comeback after a month-long vacation in the Philippines.
The injury took a toll on the rising star as she bowed to former Grand Slam champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in Round 1, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6.
That tournament was Ms. Eala’s first hardcourt stint in months after non-stop grass and clay campaigns in Europe bannered by appearances at the French Open (clay) and Wimbledon (grass).
Ms. Eala, who had a finals appearance at the Eastbourne Open in England, failed to score a historic main draw debut win in both majors but is hoping to finally pull through in the US Open, where she was a junior Grand Slam champion in 2022. — John Bryan Ulanday