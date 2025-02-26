COLEGIO de San Juan de Letran and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA (UPHSD) shoot for a second straight victory as they battle Mapua University and Jose Rizal University, respectively, on Thursday in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the San Beda Gym.

Led by a diamond in the rough in Sheena Vanessa Sarie, the Lady Knights downed the Lady Bombers, 28-26, 25-22, 11-25, 25-22, on Friday to set in motion their bid of eclipsing their runner-up finish a season ago and a win in their 11 a.m. duel with the Lady Cardinals would keep them at the helm.

Expect Letran to go to Ms. Sarie anew after the tall, crisp-spiking middle blocker from Naga Colleges, Camarines Sur had an auspicious debut after dropping a match-best 22-point effort.

The Lady Altas will also be aiming to stay unbeaten and on top after they turned back the San Beda Red Spikers, 25-18, 28-26, 25-16, on Saturday in their 1 p.m. match with the Lady Cardinals.

Both JRU and Mapua, which succumbed to San Sebastian on Friday, will be gunning for nothing less than a win. — Joey Villar