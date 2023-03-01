Games Friday

(San Andres Complex)

9 a.m. — Letran vs SSC-R (M/W)

2 p.m. — San Beda vs EAC (W/M)

ARELLANO University (AU) stymied Lyceum of the Philippines University’s (LPU) attacking game and hacked out a 26-24, 25-16, 25-16, yesterday to seize a share of second spot in NCAA Season 98 women’s volleyball at the San Andres Complex.

The Lady Chiefs used their rock-solid blocking in overhauling 20-16 and 24-21 deficits in the opening set to not only snatch the set but also zap the last fight out of the dejected Lady Pirates.

It was all AU needed to come alive and dominate the rest of the way to carve out their third win in four outings, which was good enough to grab a share of No. 2 with LPU and University of Perpetual Help.

College of St. Benilde leads the way with a pristine 4-0 mark.

After blowing set point, LPU was never the same and managed to put up a token fight in the final two sets that it AU handily took.

Marrianne Padillon led her team with 12 points while Laika Tudlasan and skipper Trina Marice Abay scattered 11 hits each.

It was, however, Janice Manuntag who came through late in that heated first-set battle as she scored four of AU’s last five points in that set and finished with a solid nine-point effort.

Joan Doguna paced LPU with 13 points but none of the usual contributors stepped up that hastened their downfall. — Joey Villar