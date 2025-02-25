In seeking 2nd place at UAAP women’s volleyball

Games on Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

9 a.m. – DLSU vs UST (men)

11 a.m. – AdU vs UE (men)

1 p.m. – AdU vs UE (women)

5 p.m. – DLSU vs UST (women)

TWO of the biggest challengers to National University’s (NU) reign figure in an early collision as teams start to jockey for safe positions in the second week of the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Game time is at 5 p.m. with the University of Santo Tomas (UST) (1-1) and De La Salle University (DLSU) (1-1) seeking a share of second spot with idle University of the Philippines (2-1) to stay within striking distance from the mighty NU with spotless 3-0 slate.

At 1 p.m., Adamson University (1-1) tries to bounce back against the winless UE (0-2) after the men’s duels of the four squads at 9 a.m. for DLSU-UST and 11 a.m. for AdU-UE.

But the spotlight and the pressure to deliver in an early litmus test is on the Golden Tigresses and the Lady Spikers, who both stumbled in their debut matches before rebounding right away.

Santo Tomas bowed to FEU in the opener but exacted vengeance on UE while La Salle avenged its defeat to NU with a domination of Adamson. Now, they meet again after a semifinal duel in Season 86.

Then the No. 2 seed with a twice-to-beat advantage, Santo Tomas showed the exit door to former champion and third-ranked La Salle in just one attempt to make the finals and eventually bow against NU.

The Golden Tigresses this time, however, will march into the battlefield with a crippled crew following the season-ending injuries of Xyza Gula (back) and Jonna Perdido (ACL). Kyla Cordora also suffered an ankle injury last game against UE.

That will not take the fight out of the Golden Tigresses as they opt to focus on improvement, especially with Second Best Outside Spiker Angge Poyos and Best Libero Detdet Pepito still leading a capable squad.

Santo Tomas, indeed, may be dealing with an undermanned unit upfront but La Salle warns against complacency, pointing out the capability of the former’s bench to deliver the goods. — John Bryan Ulanday