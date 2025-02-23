THE Philippines’ Merry Joy Trupa, Kim Mangrobang and Franklin Yee came through with strong performances in the 2025 Asia Triathlon Duathlon Championships in Manama, Bahrain over the weekend to earn World Games berths this August in Chengdu, China.

Ms. Trupa, the country’s top duathlete and ranked 83rd in the world, finished second in one hour, 29 minutes and 16 seconds in the five-kilometer (km) run, 30 km bike and 5 km run race.

The sterling effort replicated Ms. Trupa’s feat in this same edition two years ago.

Ms. Mangrobang was third behind Ms. Trupa in 1:33:14 in the event topped by Chinese Lu Ziqing, who timed in 1:30:12.

For the 22-year-old Mr. Yee, the 2024 Clark Duathlon champion, debuted internationally with a bang after winding up at fifth in 1:17:5 in the men’s section that was ruled by Bahraini Karich Moussa, who clocked 1:16:00.

Their efforts booked them tickets to the same World Games, which is slated from Aug. 7 to 17, where billiards’ Carlo Biado and karateka Junna Tsukii each struck gold in its past editions.

“The Philippine Sports Commission’s support to the national duathlon squad paid off handsomely,” said Triathlon Association of the Philippines President Tom Carrasco.

Other Filipino finishers in Manama were Bea Quiambao (fifth) and Jena Valdez (seventh) in the women’s and Maynard Pecson (ninth), John Ciron (11th), Raymond Torio (14th) and John Chicano (19th) in the men’s with Melvin Fausto as coach.

The same squad is expected to undergo more training abroad in preparation for the Chengdu and the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand late this year. — Joey Villar