Games Friday

(Sta. Rosa Sports Complex, Laguna)

4 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs Cignal

6 p.m. – EST Cola vs Creamline

THERE will be no rest for the weary as Creamline, fresh from its Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference conquest at the PhilSports Arena, it plunges back into action in the PVL Invitational against Thailand’s EST Cola at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

“There is no rest,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses, whose Cool Smashers downed the Akari Chargers, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17, Wednesday night to claim a record ninth PVL crown.

Going home with their ninth title, the dynastic franchise shoots for a 10th crown in a mini tournament that was reduced to five participating teams from six after the Chargers withdrew in the last-minute due to injuries.

PLDT backed out too after citing the same health reason but was replaced by Farm Fresh.

The other participating teams are Cignal and defending champion Japan’s Kurashiki Ablaze.

Bernadeth Pons will be the player to watch after spearheading Creamline’s impressive reign that resulted in her bagging both the Conference and Finals MVP in one fell swoop.

For Akari, the preparation starts today as its chief executive officer Christopher Tiu is sending the squad to Japan to start preparation for the PVL All-Filipino Conference slated late this year.

“Day One of our All-Filipino Conference campaign starts tomorrow (Friday),” Mr. Tiu told the Chargers during a thanksgiving party he hosted Wednesday night. — Joey Villar