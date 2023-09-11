FIL-AM gymnast Levi Jung Ruivivar, who recently decided to represent the Philippines after being part of the United States juniors’ team for years, is a surefire medalist if she will be allowed to see action in the Hangzhou Asian Games late this month.

Although the deadline for the submission of entry by name was last July 25, the country can still appeal some roster changes so Ms. Ruivivar could still make the Asiad-bound squad.

And the Philippines is hoping the 17-year-old Ms. Ruivivar could get host China’s approval.

But whether or not she gets the nod, Ms. Ruivivar’s entry should boost an already loaded women’s artistic gymnastics squad that also has several Fil-foreign members in Aleah Finnegan, Kylee Kvamme and Emma Lauren Malabuyo in future international events including the Southeast Asian Games.

Mmess. Finnegan and Kvamme are bound for the World Championships next month in Antwerp, Belgium while Ms. Malabuyo is with the 12-strong team plunging into action in Hangzhou. — Joey Villar