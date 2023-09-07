Games Friday

(MOA Arena)

4:45 p.m. — Serbia vs Canada

8:40 p.m. — USA vs Germany

FROM 32 of the planet’s top basketball country, the FIBA World Cup is now down to four nations.

But after tonight’s much-anticipated pair of knockout semifinal showdowns pitting the United States with Germany and Serbia against Canada before an expected sell-out crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena, it will just be down to two.

And the world is looking at the mighty Americans as heavy favorites to claim a spot in the gold medal match as they battle the unpredictable but dangerous Germans in the main offering at 8:40 p.m.

The Steve Kerr-mentored US side should ride the crest of its 100-63 annihilation of Italy Tuesday while Germany had to survive an upset-conscious Latvia and escaped with nail-biting 81-79 win Wednesday.

The Americans are eyeing their sixth gold here that would cap its redemption tour after a forgettable seventh-place finish in the last edition in China four years ago.

For the Germans, they will be gunning to match, if not improve on, their bronze finish 21 years ago.

The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-powered Canadians, for their part, hope to write more history as they seek to slay the tall, rough-defending and sweet-shooting Serbians at 4:45 p.m.

“It’s going to be a challenge but we have a chance to make history,” said Canada coach Jordi Fernandez.

If the Canadian Road Warriors advance, it would ensure them a breakthrough medal here.

Already, Canada had already booked an outright spot to next year’s Paris Olympics whole ensuring them of their best finish in this quadrennial meet after finishing sixth twice in 1978 in Manila and 1982 in Colombia.

Interestingly, RJ Barrett, who teamed up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in delivering the biggest blows and eliminating Luka Doncic and the Slovenians, 100-89, Wednesday, is looking forward to duel with former high school teammate at Montverde, Florida, Filip Petrusev.

“I watched a little bit of their game versus Lithuania and they really played well, played together,” said the New York Knicks star. “One of their players is my high school teammate, Filip Petrusev, so it’s gonna be fun.”

Stunning Serbia would be easier said than done as the Eagles should still be riding on the momentum of their 87-68 dismantling of Lithuania, which boast the distinction as the only team to have dealt the US’ only loss of the tournament.

The Atlanta Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic should be one of the Serbians to watch after he dropped a masterful 21-point performance.

The prolific Mr. Bogdanovic has been the Eagles’ saving grace the whole tournament after their top player, reigning NBA champion and former two-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, have skipped this tourney to rest. — Joey Villar