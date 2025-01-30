THE University of Perpetual Help System DALTA (UPHSD) mourns the passing of multi-titled volleyball coach Sinfronio “Sammy” Acaylar at the age of 66.

Coach Sammy (Acaylar) was the architect of the dominance of the UPHSD Men’s Volleyball Team in the NCAA. Under his tutelage, the UPHSD Men’s Volleyball Team ruled the NCAA as champions for 14 seasons, including the 2024 season. During these years, Coach Sammy was named Coach of the Year.

He was also coach of the Cignal HD Spikers from 2013 to 2016 and the Philippine Men’s Volleyball Team in 1991, 2009, 2017, and 2019.

Coach Sammy was not just coach of the UPHSD Men’s Volleyball Team, he was the heart and soul of the program. He was a beloved mentor and friend to some of the best men’s volleyball players in the country. With unwavering dedication and passion, Coach Sammy shaped and inspired countless lives.

The Perpetualite family honors the life and contributions of Coach Sammy to our institution and we extend our deepest condolences to the family of Coach Sammy’s family for their loss. We pray for the eternal rest of his soul.