Games on Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. – Eastern vs NLEX

7:30 p.m. – Ginebra vs Meralco

Games on Friday

(PhilSports Arena)

5 p.m. – Meralco vs Magnolia

7:30 p.m. – TNT vs Rain or Shine

THE SCENARIOS are plenty, some unpleasant, for quarterfinals-chasing NLEX.

But the Road Warriors’ minds are trained on one thought and one thought alone: Do what’s necessary to win this closing assignment against Eastern and let the rest take care of itself.

Jong Uichico’s charges, who roared back to life after hurdling Phoenix (108-95) and Rain or Shine (122-110) for 5-6, look to plant one foot in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Last-8 with an upset of the Hong Kong club (7-4) on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

If they can take care of business in the pivotal 5 p.m. set-to, the Road Warriors stay very much in the mix for the Final 8.

Best case, NLEX qualifies straight to the quarters as No. 8 if Magnolia (5-6) gets stuck at five wins and falls to Meralco (7-3) on Friday.

Another good scenario is for the Road Warriors, Rain or Shine (6-5 and facing TNT in its final elims slate on Friday) and Magnolia to wind up level at 6-6, in which case, Robert Bolick and his teammates’ superior quotient sends them through as seventh seed.

If the Hotshots catch up with NLEX with six Ws in the 12-game elims, then they proceed to a rubbermatch for the eighth and last spot.

However, a loss to Eastern, coupled with a Magnolia victory leads to a total disaster and outright elimination for NLEX. But if fate smiles and the Hotshots fall, too, the Road Warriors still go to a KO for the final ticket versus embattled holder San Miguel as they hold the highest quotient in a triple tie at 5-7 with Magnolia and the Beermen.

Though already assured of a quarterfinal appearance, the Eastern cagers need the W as well for it puts them in play for the second seed and win-once advantage.

A defeat can be costly as it may drop them to as low as seventh seed, facing a twice-to-win disadvantage versus the No. 2 in the next round.

Meanwhile, the Bolts continue their quest for the quarterfinal bonus in their rivalry-rekindling duel with the Gin Kings (7-4) at 7:30 p.m.

The Bolts can rank as high as No.1 if they get it done against both the crowd darlings and the Hotshots. With a 1-1 split, Meralco lands at either fourth or fifth but with a 0-2 windup, the reigning Philippine Cup titlists settle for No. 6. — Olmin Leyba