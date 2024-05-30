Game today

BOTH sides need no extra special pep talk to get fired up for the game that matters most in this tight PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series.

It’s Game 7, no-tomorrow, kill or be killed.

That should be more than enough motivation for combatants Meralco and Barangay Ginebra as they face off one last time today in San Jose, Batangas to determine San Miguel Beer’s challenger in the finals.

“The best two words in sports — Game 7. We’ll see,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone ahead of the semis do-or-die on the road set for 7:30 p.m. in San Jose’s Fernando Poe Jr. Arena.

Mr. Cone and Co. would have preferred to be in the race-to-four championship already by this time but the Bolts had other plans and booked the Batangas decider instead with a gutsy 86-81 victory in Wednesday’s Game 6.

“After our Game 5 loss, I said it’s not over and this is what we want: Game 7,” Meralco counterpart Luigi Trillo said.

The Bolts have yet to reach the finals of the centerpiece All-Filipino since joining the league in 2010. They also have an axe to grind against the Gin Kings, who have beaten them in six of their seven duels in the playoffs. This includes a record-setting Game 7 in the 2017 Governors’ Cup finals at the Philippine Arena where the crowd darlings won, 101-96, in front of 54,086 fans.

That’s extra motivation there for Mr. Trillo and Co.

“Gustong-gusto ko talaga manalo kasi Ginebra. Ako sa experience ko sa Ginebra parang dalawang beses na ako pinaiyak ng Ginebra, dalawang finals,” said Bong Quinto, one of the key factors in Meralco’s the KO-forcing win two nights ago.

“Meralco is a proud franchise…we’ve been here for a while now. We’re used to it but normally we’re on the receiving end, hindi ba? We faced Ginebra seven times. We beat them once in the quarters but now it’s a privilege for us. We have to go out there and get it,” said Mr. Trillo.

The Bolts mentor believes the odds are 50-50. “Pagalingan na ito, both sides. Lots of respect for that side over there but kami rin, I think we’re capable as well. We believe in these guys. They have poise, they have grit. We’ll be ready on Friday,” said Mr. Trillo, whose team is also looking to break through after losing in the Philippine Cup semis in the last three seasons.

The two squads arranged their arrival yesterday in San Jose, a nearly two-hour drive from Metro Manila, to settle in and squeeze in some practice time ahead of the deciding match. — Olmin Leyba