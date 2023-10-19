LEGENDARY import Sean Chambers is giving his friend and former teammate Jojo Lastimosa a helping hand in preparing TNT for the coming PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup.

“I’m here to work with TNT…teach some of the young guys some of the things I learned about being a successful import, a successful player in the PBA,” Mr. Chambers said.

“There’s certain guidelines to being successful and you can’t short-change those. And I think for myself, those are the things I come and help teach and implement for the short stay that I’m here to help out with my favorite teammate of all time, Jojo Lastimosa.”

Mr. Chambers joined forces with Mr. Lastimosa at the fabled Alaska franchise in the 1990s, winning a rare grand slam together in 1996. The 1996 Governors’ Cup Best Import and Mr. 100 Percent Performance awardee saw action in the PBA from 1989 through 2001, winning six championships in all.

Despite his 6-foot-1 height, Mr. Chambers was among the most effective post players during his prime — one aspect of the game he wants to impart on the Tropang Giga.

“Even with my size, I was pretty dynamite in the post game. So I want to come back and bring a little bit of the post game back to the PBA as things become more guard-oriented, a lot of pick-and-rolls,” Mr. Chambers, who’s now 58, said.

“But there’s something about being able to get a bucket when you need it in the crucial part of the game. So we want to try and bring that part back in the game as well.”

Mr. Chambers is in town for close to two weeks and is joined by another 1990s import, Derek Hamilton, in the TNT pre-season buildup. Mr. Hamilton suited up for Pepsi then led Alaska to a runner-up finish in the 1995 Commissioner’s Cup. — Olmin Leyba