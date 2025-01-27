Games on Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Nxled vs Creamline

6:30 p.m. – PLDT vs Cignal

CREAMLINE puts its immaculate record on the line as it tangles with Nxled even as sibling rivals Cignal and PLDT face off on Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Cool Smashers, eyeing a historic 11th championship, have won their first five outings including a 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 win over the Capital1 Solar Spikers last week and a win in their 4 p.m. duel with the Chameleons (0-7) would keep the former unscathed.

Tots Carlos is expected to suit up again after her return last game from multiple game absences due to load management when she scattered 10 points in a limited time.

The former many-time MVP would be a big boost to a proud franchise that is already loaded with stars headed by Jema Galanza, Bernadeth Pons and battle-scarred Michele Gumabao and Alyssa Valdez.

At 6:30 p.m., it will be the turn of the HD Spikers (5-1) and the High Speed Hitters (4-3) to battle with the former eyeing to stay in the top two and the latter seeking to reclaim a place inside the magic four. — Joey Villar