Games Today

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

1 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs Capital1

3 p.m. — Nxled vs Cignal

5 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs Akari

FARM FRESH aims to catch the last bus to the quarterfinal round as it clashes with solo leader Akari today in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

A win for the Foxies would catapult Farm Fresh straight to the knockout phase and complete the quarters cast. Farm Fresh is currently holding on precariously to the No. 8 spot with a 3-4 record.

Their 5 p.m. showdown is with the Chargers, who have defied expectations by zooming to a hot, head-turning 7-0 start.

Apart from Akari, Cignal (6-1), Creamline (5-2), PLDT (5-2), Chery Tiggo (5-2), Petro Gazz (4-3) and Capital1 (4-3) have booked tickets to the next round.

Choco Mucho, which is currently at No. 9 with a 2-5 mark and fighting for dear life, is hoping and praying for a Farm Fresh defeat.

If that happens, the Flying Titans could snatch the last berth with a win over PLDT Thursday.

Also part of the three-game bill are the duels pitting Capital1 with Galeries Tower (0-7) at 1 p.m. and Cignal with Nxled (1-6) at 3 p.m. — Joey Villar