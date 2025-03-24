Game on Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

6 p.m. – ZUS vs Petro Gazz

PETRO GAZZ tries to restore order while ZUS Coffee aims to complete a changing of the guard as the two clash one last time on Tuesday for the last spot to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference semifinals at the PhilSports Arena.

The Angels bounced back from a 25-21, 25-23, 27-25 Game One defeat to the Thunderbelles last week in Pasig with a 25-19, 25-13, 28-26 win on Saturday in Antipolo that knotted their series at one apiece and force this 6 p.m. deciding Game Three.

The winner will join Creamline, Choco Mucho and Akari in the round-robin format semis unfurling on Saturday at the Ynares Center Antipolo.

And expect nothing less than a battle of attrition.

“It’s going to be a battle,” said Petro Gazz’s power-hitting spiker Brooke Van Sickle, who dropped a 17-point performance in that series-tying Game Two win.

Ms. Van Sickle said it would be a question of who wants it more.

“We got to be ready, focused and, most importantly, we got to be more energized,” she said.

For the Jerry Yee-mentored Thunderbelles, they would need to be more aggressive similar to what they did when they shellacked the unsuspecting Angels in the opener. — Joey Villar