BANNERED by Filipino imports, the Asia All-Stars absorbed a tough 124-121 defeat to the Rising Stars in the 2024-2025 Japan B.League Rising Star Game over the weekend at the Funabashi Arena in Chiba, Japan.

The Asia All-Stars wasted an 18-point lead en route to its first All-Star Game defeat against the Japanese Rising Stars after two straight wins since the implementation of the Asian Quota Program featuring players from the Philippines and other countries.

Dwight Ramos (Levanga Hokkaido), Kiefer Ravena (Yokohama B-Corsairs), Matthew Wright (Kawasaki Brave Thunders), Ray Parks Jr. (Osaka Evessa) and AJ Edu (Nagasaki Velca) led the Filipino contingent and impressed with good numbers but to no avail.

Mr. Edu dropped a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, Mr. Ravena had 16 points, Messrs. Parks and Wright scored 12 points each while team captain Dwight Ramos settled for five.

Ryo Sadohara of the Fighting Eagles Nagoya led the Japan Rising Stars with 28 points on 12-of-20 shooting while Kai King of Yokohama added 25 on seven treys.

The Asia All-Stars, who played without injured Kai Sotto (ACL) from the Koshigaya Alphas, took control of the game at 54-36 in the first half and was still in command, 112-105, in the final five minutes after a thunderous Mr. Edu slam but they ran out of steam.

Allen Hachimura, brother of LA Laker Rui, drained the go-ahead triple for Rising Stars to finish with seven points as Messrs. Wright, Ravena and Ramos misfired in their game-tying triples down the stretch. — John Bryan Ulanday