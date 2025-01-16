FORMER Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagle Chris Koon will start his professional career with Strong Group Athletics (SGA) in the 34th Dubai International Basketball Championship from Jan. 24 to Feb. 2.

Mr. Koon’s addition completed SGA’s roster for its redemption tour in the bustling Middle East city following a runner-up finish last year.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Mr. Koon is coming off his final year with the Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 87 behind averages of 7.58 points, 4.17 rebounds and 1.83 assists as the once-powerhouse Ateneo program absorbed a surprising early exit at the bottom spot.

“He has good size as a wing, can shoot, can defend. I think he will be a good role player for us. And we all know he’s been well coached and comes from a great school and program, so it’s good to have him,” said head coach Charles Tiu.

The Fil-American ace will join a formidable local crew led by his Ateneo former teammate Dave Ildefonso, Rhenz Abando, Mikey Williams and Jason Brickman alongside Mr. Tiu’s College of St. Benilde players in NCAA MVP Allen Liwag, Tony Ynot and Justine Sanchez.

Reinforcing the Philippine club are American imports DeMarcus Cousins, Malachi Richardson and Terry Larrier as well as Gilas Pilipinas naturalized players Andray Blatche and Ange Kouame.

SGA, then led by Dwight Howard, swept its way through to the Dubai finale only to taste a buzzer-beating defeat to Lebanon’s Al Riyadi, 77-74. — John Bryan Ulanday