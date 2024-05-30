THE University Athletic Association of the Philippines’ (UAAP) general championship is not leaving the Tigers’ lair anytime soon. University of Santo Tomas (UST)ruled UAAP Season 86 for another twin championship in the seniors and juniors division at the close of the second-semester events.

The Tigers harvested 332 points in the collegiate ranks behind nine championships and won eight titles in high school for 257 points.

It’s the eighth straight general title for España-based squad in the collegiate division and seventh in a row in the high school category to further cement its status as the best sports program across all disciplines in the country.

Overall, UST claimed its 47th collegiate title and 23rd high school crown. Far Eastern University (FEU) is the next best school with 16 general titles. “I’m happy. I know the whole Thomasian community is also happy that we bagged this award for Season 86 and that we were crowned as general champions (once again),” UST Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director Fr. Rodel Cancancio, OP said.

UST claimed the collegiate titles in women’s basketball, men’s table tennis, women’s taekwondo, poomsae, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s tennis, men’s chess and women’s 3×3 basketball. The high school won the boys’ and girls’ table tennis, girls’ beach volleyball, boys’ and girls’ swimming, boys’ judo and girls’ athletics. UST’s biggest win came in women’s basketball, ending the seven-year reign of National U (NU) and snapping a 17-year title drought after a thrilling Game 3 win highlighted by Nikki Villasin’s game-winner. De La Salle finished second in both the collegiate (269) and high school (154) divisions, University of the Philippines (258) placed third in the collegiate division while Adamson (135) completed the podium in high school.

Meanwhile, swimmer Quendy Fernandez of UP and trackster Hussein Lorana of Adamson were named Athletes of the Year for individual sports while Adamson’s Shaina Nitura (volleyball) and UST’s Kent Pastrana (basketball) claimed the Athletes of the Year honors for team events.

Ms. Fernandez was named MVP in the women’s swimming with three golds, Mr. Lorana also captured three medals in boys’ athletics, Ms. Nitura led Adamson to its first-ever girls’ volleyball title via 14-0 sweep while Ms. Pastrana anchored UST’s first women’s basketball title since 2006.

Season 86 host University of the East, led by president Zosimo Battad, also passed the hosting duties to UP president Angelo “Jijil” Jimenez in the closing ceremony Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena. “Work hard and prepare for next season. Take a break, recover, and come back stronger,” said outgoing UAAP Season 86 chairman Mr. Battad.

In the closing side event, Santo Tomas put the icing on the cake of its UAAP supremacy with a twin title in streetdance after UST Prime and UST Galvanize bagged the titles in the collegiate and high school divisions, respectively.

The UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe also finished third in the Cheerdance Competition, an exhibition event last year, with FEU Cheering Squad claiming the crown. NU finished runner-up. — John Bryan Ulanday