KAI Sotto just absorbed tough luck in his last NBA push.

With all eyes on him after a commendable debut against the Portland Trailblazers, Mr. Sotto saw limited action due to a back injury for an unfortunate exit in the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Mr. Sotto went scoreless in three attempts with two rebounds, a block and an assist in a little over eight minutes of play as the Orlando Magic succumbed to the Boston Celtics, 94-77, yesterday at Thomas and Mack Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino wunderkind only played in the first half and did not return for the Magic, which had a winless campaign in five games.

Mr. Sotto’s sudden injury came at the heels of his solid performance against Portland on Friday after three straight benching against the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks that nonetheless affected his readiness.

Against the Blazers, he put up six points, four rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 13 minutes of action to earn praise from around the league including his mentor Dylan Murphy.

And when he was about to hit a bigger stride, the 21-year-old slotman was sidelined for good as he came out of the locker room after the game with braces on his back.

Nothing is cast in stone but it could hurt his chances for a bid of earning a contract to become the first Filipino homegrown player in the NBA.

The major development may also cloud his immediate availability for Gilas Pilipinas in the thick of its preparations for the 2023 FIBA World Cup hosting on Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

Previous reports cited that Gilas, especially after Mr. Sotto’s performance against Portland, was already expecting him to arrive in the country to join the squad right after his Summer League campaign.

Now, only time can tell. — John Bryan Ulanday