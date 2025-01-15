THERE’S no stopping the University of the Philippines (UP) from bolstering its entire sports program — more than just basketball.

In a massive move, UP scooped up the services of development coach Dr. Obet Vital and rising volleyball star Casiey Dongallo alongside a bevy of other standouts from the University of the East (UE) to shore up its rebuilding stage for the UAAP volleyball tournament.

A high school MVP in PNVF and SSL national leagues, the 5-foot-7 spiker Ms. Dongallo has completed her transfer this week to finally end rumors of UE’s core breakup for good.

She (Dongallo), along with pals Kizzie Madriaga, Jelai Gajero and Jenalyn Umayam, will redshirt this upcoming tournament before being eligible in Season 88 for UP women’s volleyball team (WVT) backed by Strong Group Athletics (SGA) and business tycoon Frank Lao.

All the said players made up the core of the fancied California Acacemy in Antipolo, which ruled multiple junior competitions, under the watch of Mr. Vital before their collective transition to the UAAP collegiate play with UE.

Mr. Vital, known for his scientific methods in developing budding players, served as deputy of head coach Jerry Yee in UE and will fill the same role under Benson Bocboc in UP, while manning Diliman’s grassroots program.

Former pro standout Alohi Robins-Hardy is also part of Mr. Bocboc’s staff as UP stamped seriousness in snapping an eight-year title drought.

“Their arrival is a sign that Mr. Frank Lao, SGA, and OASD (Office for Athletics and Sports Development) are really sincere in developing the UP volleyball program. Their addition to our roster, together with our recruits this year, will definitely make our team a contender in the following years,” said UP volleyball program director Oliver Almadro.

“It’s about time to make our volleyball teams strong because they have great potential to be another source for unity ng UP community. We welcome the entry of Doc Obet and his players to women’s team, but to also show that we’re turning serious about competing in volleyball,” added UP OASD Director Bo Perasol.

UP is coming off a championship in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball and the hope is similar for the WVT down the road starting with a Final Four bid this season since last making it in 2017 led by now pros Isa Molde and Tots Carlos.

With Ms. Dongallo and company still serving residency, responsibility will be on former Second Best Middle Blocker Niña Ytang and former UAAP juniors MVP Kianne Olango alongside veterans Nica Celis and Irah Jaboneta, as well as youngsters Yesha Noceja, Bienne Bansil and Kassy Doering. — John Bryan Ulanday