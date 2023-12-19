UNBEATEN Nueva Ecija shoots for the solo lead against Novaliches QC Warriors in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) President’s Cup today at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Game time is at 8 p.m. with the Capitals eyeing their seventh straight win to break a tie with idle Quezon Titans, also with a similar 6-0 slate, atop the standings nearing the halfway mark of the 18-team tourney.

Prior to that is the duel between 1Munti and Bicol at 4 p.m. followed by the battle at 6 p.m. featuring Misamis Oriental and Camarines Norte.

Nueva Ecija, also known as the Rice Vanguards in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), is coming off a 100-85 win over CV Siniloan Daruma Dragons last week in Paco, Manila.

The Bong Cuevas-owned Capitals previously drubbed JT Taipan Toda Aksyon Bulacan, 109-67, Alpha Omega Kings, 81-77, Davao Occidental Tigers Cocolife, 102-91, Caloocan Supremos, 76-63, and 1Munti, 92-73.

But there’s no letting up for the wards of coach Jerson Cabiltes with an expected strong resistance from the Warriors.

The seasoned core of Roi Sumang, Michael Mabulac, Chris Bitoon, Jay Collado, Will McAloney and Byron Villarias are tasked to carry the fight for the Capitals anew with help from new guys Emman Calo, Billy Ray Robles and Robby Celiz. — John Bryan Ulanday