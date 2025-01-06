Games on Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

5 p.m. – Terrafirma vs Phoenix

7:30 p.m. – Meralco vs TNT

FIRST obstacle in a killer slate of three games over six days this week — guest team Eastern — ticked off.

Barely 48 hours after grinding out an 88-83 victory over the Hong Kong club, Meralco aims to put a similar check mark on the second hurdle — TNT, a powerhouse that’s still fresh coming off PBA Commissioner’s Cup’s year-end break.

Good thing for the Bolts (4-2), everyone except Allein Maliksi is now on hand for the 7:30 p.m. test against the Tropang Giga (2-2) at the PhilSports Arena.

The Bolts snapped a two-game skid in play resumption with a near-full complement.

In their previous losses to Blackwater and Converge during the holidays, Bolt coach Luigi Trillo lamented that both Mitchell (broken nose) and his reliever DJ Kennedy were sidelined by injuries as did six more locals.

“But this break was a little bit good because we were able to have some days off. I think it’s big that we have guys back to get their feet wet – CJ (Cansino), CB (Chris Banchero), Brandon (Bates), Raymond (Almazan). They’re going to be crucial especially since we play a lot of guys so in the next games we can use them in the rotation,” said the Meralco mentor.

Much like the reigning Philippine Cup champions, the Tropang Giga made the most of the halt in action to rest, recharge and heal the aching bodies and legs of their stalwarts.

“Hopefully, with everyone becoming healthy, we should be hitting our stride,” said TNT mentor Chot Reyes, whose Governors’ Cup-winning troops had overcome personnel woes to string up back-to-back wins after a 0-2 start.

“But there’s a lot to learn. It’s a challenge for our defense because now, we have to defend against taller imports all over the league. Kaya mahirapan talaga kami. That’s why we have to double our efforts and figure out different ways to play defense,” he added.

Meanwhile, Phoenix (1-5) and Terarfirma (0-7) try to inject life into their respective campaigns in a clash of bottom-running teams at 5 p.m. — Olmin Leyba