Games on Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

1 p.m. – Awarding Ceremony

2:30 p.m. – CSB vs Mapua

CLINT ESCAMIS delivered an MVP effort as Mapua University overpowered College of St. Benilde, 84-73, on Sunday to move on the verge of claiming its first NCAA senior basketball championship in more than three decades in Season 100 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Riding the crest of his career 33-point performance in an 89-79 victory over the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates on Nov. 23 at the Cuneta Astrodome, Mr. Escamis sizzled for 30 points on this one in carrying the Mapua Cardinals to a 1-0 lead and a win closer to claiming their first crown since last going all the way 33 years ago.

But unlike a season ago, there was no euphoria in Mapua’s Game One triumph knowing the job is unfinished.

Instead, the Cardinals’ celebration was muted as they, at least most of them, went straight to the locker room in preparation of a bigger, harder battle ahead in Game Two set on Saturday at the same venue.

And, of course, the memory of last year’s heartbreaking experience still lingers with Mr. Escamis and his lot after also going 1-0 in the finals where they over celebrated before ending up losing the next two and eventually the championship that they longed for to San Beda University.

“You don’t win a championship in Game One, so the job is not yet finished,” said a somber Mr. Escamis.

CSB just completely and flatly failed in stopping, even slowing down, the red-hot Mr. Escamis.

Worse, the Blazers just couldn’t find their offensive flow that helped them book a return trip to the finals.

They did find Allen Liwag doing most of the work with 18 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and two steals, but outside him, there was really none.

CSB, eyeing its second crown since a breakthrough crown 24 years ago, will have a chance to rectify all its mistakes and go all out for that Game Two win and force a decider slated Dec. 14 at the Big Dome.

If not, it will be Mapua doing the celebration. — Joey Villar

The scores:

Mapua 84 – Escamis 30, Recto 15, Hubilla 9, Mangubat 8, Jabonete 8, Cuenco 4, Concepcion 4, Bancale 3, Igliane 3, Ryan 0, Abdulla 0

CSB 73 – Liwag 18, Cometa 13, Ancheta 10, Sangco 9, Sanchez 9, Ynot 7, Oli 3, Torres 2, Eusebio 2, Morales 0

Quarterscores: 26-20; 42-37; 57-48; 84-73