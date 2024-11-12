Games on Wednesday

(UST Quadricentennial Pavilion)

12 p.m. – DLSU vs NU (women)

2 p.m. – DLSU vs NU (men)

6:30 p.m. – UE vs Ateneo (men)

A HISTORIC final four ticket is up for the taking.

And University of the East (UE) wants no less than its whole piece with no complications when it tries to snap a 14-year drought against also-ran Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) in the tailend of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

Despite a three-game losing skid, the Warriors are steady at No. 3 with a 6-6 slate and can seal their coveted spot with a win against the Blue Eagles (3-9) at 6:30 p.m. after the bid of reigning champion De La Salle University (12-1) for a near sweep against National University (NU) (4-9) at 2 p.m.

UE’s last Final Four appearance was in 2009 during the batch of now-PBA star Paul Lee. And the Warriors, who were the lone team to deal the Archers a loss, have shown massive potential to finally end that futility.

Once the league’s hottest team and in the heat of contention for a twice-to-beat bonus, UE however cooled down in the most unfortunate time to suddenly close the gap with fellow Final Four hopefuls.

“We just have to weather the storm,” declared coach Jack Santiago as University of Santo Tomas (6-7), Adamson University (5-7) and Far Eastern University (5-8) moved to within striking distance for a possible logjam at 6-8 with only two spots left in the Final Four.

But with Santo Tomas and Adamson still having a scheduled match on Saturday that would give either squad its eighth loss, UE controls its own fate by simply replicating a 69-62 win over Ateneo in the first round to reach the magic number of seven wins.

That is regardless of the absence of prized import Precious Momowei, who will serve a one-game suspension following his ejection in 76-67 loss to Santo Tomas last weekend due to two unsportsmanlike fouls.

“Before, we needed eight wins to make it to the Final Four, now its only seven. We have 6th win, now we have two games (to get it done),” added Mr. Santiago as UE also faces University of the Philippines (9-3) in a still-to-be-announced date following the game’s suspension last month due to Typhoon Kristine.

In the other game, sure No. 1 seed La Salle shoots for a second-round sweep in a non-bearing match with NU for a strong momentum approaching its title defense bid in the Final Four, where it will sport a win-once bonus along with rival UP.

“We always strive for greatness. We honor basketball and we honor the game, it’s been good to us and short-handling or short-handling these guys is unfair to them,” said La Salle mentor Topex Robinson, promising an all-out effort from his charges even with no prize at stake. — John Bryan Ulanday