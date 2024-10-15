Games on Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. – Arellano vs St. Benilde

2:30 p.m. – JRU vs SSC-R

VINCENT CUNANAN drained a pair of thunderous triples late in the game as Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) shocked San Beda University, 64-62, on Tuesday to leapfrog straight to the magic four in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

After failing to hit a single three-pointer in his first six attempts, Mr. Cunanan got his chance at redemption and made two clutch ones that powered the Pirates to their sixth win against five defeats, which was good enough to send them gatecrashing to the top four alongside the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights.

John Barba, the league’s scoring leader with an average of 19.78 points a game, had a rough game on this one as he missed all his 11 shots from the field and ended up with just four points — all from the free throw line — but made up for it by playing decoy.

And it was Mr. Barba who found Mr. Cunanan open twice that resulted in the latter hitting the pair of massive daggers.

The defending champion stumbled to 7-4. — Joey Villar

The scores

First Game

Lyceum 64 – Montaño 12, Cunanan 11, Bravo 9, Daileg 7, Villegas 6, Aviles 5, Barba 4, Peñafiel 4, Panelo 2, Versoza 2, Gordon 2, Moralejo 0, Pallingayan 0

San Beda 62 – Lina 12, Andrada 11, Puno 10, Sajonia 8, Estacio 8, Payosing 6, Tagle 5, Songcuya 2, Gonzales 0, Celzo 0, RC Calimag 0, Royo 0

Quarter scores: 12-20; 31-32; 44-44; 64-62